LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Summit man was arrested in connection to a child exploitation case.

The Daily Leader reported Brookhaven police began investigating Benny Myers, 43, on Saturday, July 29. Authorities said he attempted to lure a 12-year-old child to meet him for sex.

Brookhaven police used an undercover officer to meet with Myers at his chosen location. Brookhaven police and Lincoln County deputies arrested Myers around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

After securing a search warrant, authorities searched Myers’ home and seized numerous electronic devices.

Myers was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.