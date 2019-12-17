Tornado leaves behind damage in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The town of Sumrall took a direct hit from Monday night’s tornado. Some people lost their homes, while others lost their businesses.

On Monday night, Josh Smith received pictures of the girls’ softball field in Sumrall, and the damage the storm caused after it passed. He could not believe what he saw..

Smith said, “A buddy of mine called me right after it happened, said he was on his way home.”

Smith has been the Softball League president for six years. After learning about the damage, people started offering to help.

“I’ve had people reach out to me on Facebook and through text messages, calls,” said Smith.

With so much damage, Smith does not know when the field will reopen, but he is confident it will happen before the season.

“We usually have an open day at the end of March, so that’s the immediate goal is to get back up and running,” Smith explained.

While there is still a lot of work to be done, Smith is encouraging the town to keep moving forward.

If you would like to help the team, send a message to the Sumrall Girls Softball League on Facebook.