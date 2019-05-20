Local News

Sunday Service dedicated to Kingston Frazier

Concludes weekend of events honoring 6-year-old

Posted: May 20, 2019

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:06 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Loved ones of Kingston Frazier concluded their weekend of remembrance with a service in his honor at Morning Star Baptist Church. 

"This is where we had Kingston's funeral and home going," said Frazier's uncle David Archie."So every year we're going to try to come right back here for the next 50 years in order to carry on his legacy." 

They hope Kingston's death encourages the community take violence in Jackson more seriously.

"We need to pay attention to how crime is increasing in our community," said Pastor John Johnson of Morning Star Baptist Church. "This just symbolizes another moment of how the community needs to come together."

