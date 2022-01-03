Sunday snow spotted across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cold air and lingering moisture caused snow flurries to fall on Sunday afternoon across Central Mississippi.

Flakes were reported as far south as Natchez and Brookhaven, though no major accumulations were observed. Some of the snow flakes were large and fluffy thanks to near freezing temperatures.

Flurries were caught on video in Crystal Springs around 5 PM on Sunday (submitted via the free Storm Team 12 APP by S. Lee). After sunset, a light dusting was spotted on some cars in Rankin County.

