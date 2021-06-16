Sunday Summer Rock Festival to be held in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal and Mal’s and other partners, including Phoenix Rises Music Group, Calistoga Wines & Spirits, and Capitol City Beverages, will host the Sunday Summer Rock Festival in Jackson on July 18, 2021.

Musical performances will feature Faster Pussycat, Enuff Z Nuff, Lillian Axe and additional artists. Vendors will be on hand such as art vendors, jewelry vendors, music vendors. Food trucks and beer trucks will also be on site.

The free pre-party will begin at 2:30 p.m., and doors to the festival opens at 5:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.