Sunday wraps up Sanderson Championship, funds raised successfully

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In the final day of the Sanderson Farms Championship, it was all about putting your game face on to win big.

Sunday wrapped up the 51st championship competition.

Event organizers say for the past week attendance has been high and they're hoping to reach a new donation goal for Baton Children's Hospital.

"It's been a great week overall from all our events. From the all-star kids clinic on Tuesday, to ladies day, both of programs we sold out, and we got a great leader board," said Steve Jent, Executive Director of Sanderson Farms Championship.

Spectator Keith Dunn says he's been coming to the games for about eight years, and each year it gets better and better.

"Well it brings people from all over the country and it gives them some flavor of some of the best parts of Jackson. My favorite event every year."

Jeff Hubbard, President of Century Club Charities, told WJTV tournaments like Sanderson Farms help over 100 charities across Mississippi.

By closing of the games, Hubbard hopes they've raised enough money to help treat 217 ill children in the hospital.

"What we're tying to do is raise money to get better equipment, more facilities, a bigger place for these kids who are critically ill. And hopefully all 217 of those kids are well next year at this time."