RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The First Bank donated $20,000 to Sunnybrook Children’s Home in Ridgeland. The funds will help provide housing for foster children within the state.

“Whether they are educating and equipping young adults to achieve independence, providing professional counseling services or simply offering basic amenities like food and shelter, Sunnybrook Children’s Home has done great work for our state’s most vulnerable population for over six decades now,” said Billy Brunt, market president for The First Bank. “The First Bank is committed to helping our communities thrive, and the best way to accomplish this goal is to start with our youngest and most impressionable population.”

In addition, the children’s home collaborates with local churches to form unique resources for caring for children outside of professional counseling offered to support children throughout their foster journey.

“Thanks to the support of generous donors and sponsors like The First Bank, Sunnybrook Children’s Home is able to provide a safe and nurturing home for children throughout our state who have virtually nowhere else to go for help,” said Ron Veazey, director of advancement for Sunnybrook Children’s Home. “I am proud of the contributions of each of our team members, volunteers, sponsors and donors who make it possible for our organization to live out our motto of ‘making a difference, one life at a time,’ each and every day.”