HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he wants to bar a convicted former election commissioner from working for the county again.

Archie held a news conference on Monday, December 18, raising concerns about former Election Commissioner Toni Johnson. She pled guilty in January 2023 to two counts of embezzlement and one count of false representations to defraud the government.

Archie alleged that Johnson is violating probation by traveling outside the state without permission and that she appeared in nightclubs where alcohol is sold. He claimed Johnson was present at a county training session for newly election officials.

Archie has not offered proof of the accusations, but he said he’ll ask the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens to bar Johnson from entering Hinds County property.

“She embezzled money from this county. She was a District 2 election commissioner, and I’m going to make absolutely sure, as the Hinds County District 2 supervisor, to make absolutely sure that Toni Johnson does not come to work for Hinds County. Not tomorrow, not next year and no other year. It’s over,” Archie said.

Johnson’s attorney insisted her client is not violating probation. Johnson sent a statement to WJTV 12 News that said, “To date, Ms. Johnson continues to comply fully with the terms of MDOC and has no violations-nor has she been revoked. False accusations regarding her whereabouts and movement will not be taken lightly.”

Archie claimed that Johnson plans to work as a special project manager with District 2 Supervisor-elect Tony Smith. Archie lost the August primary to Smith.

Smith told WJTV 12 News that he can neither confirm nor deny the allegations.