Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Curtis Flowers

Jun 21, 2019

Jun 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.
 
The court's 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.
 
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court's majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

