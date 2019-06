Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Curtis Flowers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Curtis Flowers Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Corrections [ + - ] Video

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.



The court's 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.



Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court's majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.