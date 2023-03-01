JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police released surveillance pictures of vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide that happened on Jefferson Street in Jackson.

The shooting happened on Jefferson Street around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they need the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in a blue 2017 Ford Mustang.

Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125. Anyone with information that leads to the arrests of the suspects could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.