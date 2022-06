VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been charged with aggravated assault against a 58-year-old man.

DeMichael Jones, 29, was arrested for assaulting the 58-year-old man on Locust Street Thursday, June 23. The victim suffered broken bones in both hands and a large bruise to his left leg.

Jones appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 27 where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $45,000. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.