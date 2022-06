JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an auto theft that occurred early Wednesday morning on 4225 Michael Avalon Street.

Police discovered a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, which was a city vehicle, had been stolen. The entry/exit gate was also damaged.

Investigators are examining surveillance video to identify the suspect.

If you know this suspect, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).