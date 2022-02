HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday, February 24 in Hazlehurst.

The shooting took place just before 5:00 p.m. at the Stanley Tire and Auto on Caldwell Drive.

Copiah County Coroner has identified the victim as Christopher Buie. The suspect was taken into custody by police according to the coroner.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument.