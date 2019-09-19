Suspect arrested and charged with manslaughter for killing local pawnshop manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department has made an arrest relating to a fatal shooting which left one man dead.

Garry Langston, 37, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of a local pawn shop manager.

UPDATE: Based on additional evidence, suspect, Garry Langston-37, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of a local pawnshop manager, that occurred in late February on Hanging Moss Rd. and Forest Ave. https://t.co/8FITv16Hk8 pic.twitter.com/KH9xi9gNud — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) September 19, 2019

On February 22, 52-year-old Charles Ponthieux was rushed to the hospital after being shot at the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Forest Avenue.

The police started the investigation after being dispatched to the location for a vehicle accident, involving an ATV and pickup truck.

As soon as JPD arrived onto the scene, they found a collision involving a pickup truck and an ATV. They also discovered Ponthieux lying in the road unresponsive.

Later, investigators learned the two men inside of the ATV got into an altercation with Ponthieux after the collision. One of the suspects fired shots at Ponthieux, and both suspects ran from the scene, ditching the ATV.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Hanging Moss Rd. and Forest Ave. A male was transported with life-threatening injuries. Condition unknown. No motive or suspect info currently available. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) February 23, 2019

Ponthieux later succumbed at the hospital.

12 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.