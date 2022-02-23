JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of them men arrested in connection to the shooting death of a six-year-old boy in McComb was out on bond in a separate case.

Police said 18-year-old Bryan Cameron was arrested for a drive-by shooting and a shooting that happened at Southwest Mississippi Community College in September 2021.

In the shooting death of six-year-old Oterrious Marks in McComb, Cameron was charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Malik Reed, 17, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, face the same charges in connection to the case.

All four suspects are being held without bond.