JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect connected to a deadly Jackson nightclub shooting last month has been arrested.

According to Jackson police, 32-year-old Charlie Thomas was charged with murder in the death of Jamichael Jackson. The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, at the Aces Gentlemen’s Club off South West Street.

Thomas was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He had been hospitalized for his injuries during the shooting.