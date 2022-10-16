YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River.

According to Shivers, Walker had been deceased 18 to 24 hours. Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Yazoo Herald reported Jermie Porter, 35, was charged with murder and booked into the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond.