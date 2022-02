HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a three-day trail in Holmes County Circuit Court, Ashia Williams-Forrest was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from the shooting death of Atavius Horton, 24, who was shot and killed on May 17, 2019, in Lexington.

Police said Williams-Forrest shot Horton after he was leaving a home. Williams-Forrest will be sentenced at a later date.