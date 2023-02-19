VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A police chase in Vicksburg ended with a vehicle crash on Sunday, February 19.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a police officer noticed a vehicle swerving and driving recklessly around 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 20 east near the Halls Ferry exit.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle with lights and a siren, but it kept driving east on the interstate. The chase continued off the Bovina exit. The vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks, but lost control on gravel and crashed.

The officer said an object was thrown from the vehicle. A gun was found where the object was thrown.

According to the newspaper, a minor was taken to the Vicksburg Police Department after the crash.