Suspect faces murder charge after victim dies in Brookhaven Waffle House shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the victims who was injured in a shooting at the Waffle House in Brookhaven died from her injuries.

The Daily Leader reported Myrtessia Catchings died from her injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The suspect, 31-year-old William Walker III, now faces murder charges. Lindsay Schmidt, 30, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers said the second victim is recovering after being shot in the arm. The shooting happened Monday morning.