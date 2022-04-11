UPDATE:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on South Street in Vicksburg on Monday, April 11.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened after a fight between a grandparent and granddaughter. Police said the granddaughter shot the grandparent and her boyfriend during the incident.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victims’ injuries were not life threatening.

