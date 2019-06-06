Suspect in custody after standoff ends in Gulfport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) - A standoff in Gulfport has come to an end at a home in the 2100 block of 21st Street in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home with two others.

We are currently working a potential barricaded subject in the area of 21st Street and 22nd Ave. The public is encouraged to avoid the area. Media wishing to respond should report to 2210 21st Street. Please do not live stream officers positions. pic.twitter.com/AYaP0LvuZA — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 6, 2019

The Gulfport Police, SWAT, and negotiators swarmed the area Thursday just before 6 am.

According to Police Chief Leonard Papania, officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who has not been named, but he and two others in the house refused to exit.

Negotiators came in and two came out willingly but the suspect refused to come out.

2 Adults have been successfully removed from the home. We are still working the scene and will update soon. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/52QDmLVTJJ — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 6, 2019

Gas was thrown inside. Police arrested the man a short time later.

Police Chief Leonard Papania says the investigation will continue.

He says no one was injured during the standoff which is a goal.