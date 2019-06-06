Suspect in custody after standoff ends in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) - A standoff in Gulfport has come to an end at a home in the 2100 block of 21st Street in Gulfport.
Gulfport Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home with two others.
The Gulfport Police, SWAT, and negotiators swarmed the area Thursday just before 6 am.
According to Police Chief Leonard Papania, officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who has not been named, but he and two others in the house refused to exit.
Negotiators came in and two came out willingly but the suspect refused to come out.
Gas was thrown inside. Police arrested the man a short time later.
Police Chief Leonard Papania says the investigation will continue.
He says no one was injured during the standoff which is a goal.