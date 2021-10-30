Suspect in custody for shooting Jackson woman in head

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Cedars of Lebanon.

According to police, aggravated assault warrants were issued for Elijah Tucker, 21, and Lavarsio Ratliff, 32. A search warrant was executed at Tucker’s home, and he was arrested. Police have not released any additional information about Ratliff at this time.

Police said the woman was inside her vehicle when a gunman approached her and fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle.

The woman was struck in the head and transported to a local hospital. At last check, she is listed in critical condition.

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy of JPD)

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).