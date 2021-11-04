Suspect in custody in connection to deadly Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man responsible for killing a woman and injuring another in a shooting is now in police custody.

According to JPD, the suspect, Carlos Vanrell, was arrested in Arkansas and transported to Mississippi on Thursday.

Miesha Robinson, 28, was shot on I-55 South in the stomach and Cierra Rhymes, 27, was once in the back while in her car on Sunday, October 24. This came after a fight broke out at LaCazela Mexican Restaurant on Fortification Street between Robinson and Zazmone Evans.

Both were transported to St. Dominic Hospital and later transported to UMMC Hospital. Rhymes was rushed into surgery and Robinson later succumbed to her injuries.

Vanrell faces aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and drive-by shooting.