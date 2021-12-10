Suspect in murder of MHP Lt. Troy Morris being held in Adams County Jail

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the three suspects arrested in connection to the August 2020 death of Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Lt. Troy Morris, 58, is now being held in the Adams County Jail.

The Natchez Democrat reported CDarrius Dequon Norman, 18, is being held at the jail on a warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman and Damion Whittley were arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, in August 2020. Whittley is in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Treyon Washington was also arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder.

Lieutenant Troy Morris

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said he expects court proceedings for the case to begin in June 2022.

Morris was off-duty at the time of the shooting.