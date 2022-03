CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.

According to Clinton PIO Amanda Jones, police located the stolen vehicle in Clinton city limits on Wednesday, March 16. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a chase on Highway 80.

Jones said police stopped the pursuit at Jackson city limits.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Clinton police at (601) 924-5252.