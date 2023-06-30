JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are working to find the suspect who burglarized ATMs in the Fondren area.

Police said a Regions Bank ATM and a Trustmark Bank ATM were burglarized between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The suspect was last seen driving a U-Haul truck in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information that could lead to an arrest would be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,500.

Capitol police are working to find the suspect who burglarized ATMs in the Fondren area. (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Capitol police at 601-359-3125.