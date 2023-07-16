ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Adams County.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened on Sunday, July 16 around 10:30 a.m. on Old Highway 84 in Natchez.

According to Martin, Adams County deputies were responding to a call for service when the suspect fired a weapon towards them. The suspect received significant injuries during the shooting and was taken to a local hospital.

Martin said no deputies received any significant physical injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the shooting. Agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.