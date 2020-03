Suspect Jerome Thomas arrested for Ridgewood Road murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is encouraging the public to consider local farmers as a source of produce, meats, dairy, honey, eggs and other food products.

“The good news during the COVID-19 emergency is that our food supply is plentiful, and our food supply chain remains operational. You can thank a farmer for that. So, while it is taking longer than normal for some grocery stores to get their shelves re-stocked, there are plenty of farmers willing to sell direct to consumers. Mississippians who don’t already routinely buy direct farm-to-table meat and produce might want to give locally-grown and raised products a try,” said Gipson.