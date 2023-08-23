CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Canton.

Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, August 22, Madison County deputies responded to a call for service regarding a domestic dispute at a home near Oakfield Boulevard. Investigators believe the suspect fatally injured another person at the scene before they arrived.

According to MBI, the suspect was fatally injured after presenting a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and all findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.