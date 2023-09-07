SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting that involved Simpson County deputies.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened on Thursday, September 7 at the Quick Stop gas station on Highway 49 around 12:00 p.m.

According to Martin, deputies were responding to a call for service when the suspect pointed a gun at deputies. The suspect died during the officer-involved shooting.

Martin said the deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting. They will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.