Suspect's brother arrested in Biloxi police officer's death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) - The brother of a man accused of gunning down a police officer is accused of aiding him.



Davian Lewanika Atkinson was booked into the Harrison County jail late Monday on accessory charges.



Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania confirms to The Associated Press Tuesday that the 21-year-old Atkinson is accused of aiding his brother, 19-year-old Darian Tawan Atkinson.



The younger brother was arrested Monday and is charged with capital murder in the Sunday night shooting death of Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen.



Police say Darian Atkinson shot McKeithen dead in the parking lot of the Biloxi police station. He was arrested Monday evening in Wiggins and escorted back into the same police station.



Neither brother has seen a judge yet and it's unclear if either has a lawyer. Online jail records show bail set at $500,000 for Davian Atkinson. No bail is listed for Darian Atkinson.