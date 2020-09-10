Suspect wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton officials said a suspect with an outstanding warrant fled a traffic stop on Thursday evening.
According to Mark Jones, the spokesperson for the city, the suspect ditched the vehicle behind the Office Depot near Highway 80 in Jackson.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
