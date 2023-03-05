JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault case that happened on Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Saturday, March 4.

JSU officials issued a Timely Warning to alert the community of the crime. It stated that the sexual assault happened at the H.T. Sampson Library.

They said the suspect is five feet and ten inches tall, 150 pounds and is 18 or 19-years-old. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants. He reportedly stated his name is Justin and that he’s visiting from Tennessee.

The JSU Department of Public Safety is investigating the assault.