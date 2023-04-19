RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are searching for a suspect after an online threat was made against Northwest Rankin High School.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said deputies locked down the school Wednesday morning after they were informed of a potential threat. They determined that the juvenile suspect was not on campus.

The school was taken off of lockdown later Wednesday morning. Bailey said deputies are working to locate the suspect off campus.

According to the sheriff, additional deputies will protect the high school until the suspect has been located.

“This morning the Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary were placed on a lockdown as a precaution while administrators and law enforcement were investigating a photo posted on social media. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the photo was taken after school yesterday, and there is no current threat to any of the involved campuses. In consultation with law enforcement, lockdowns were lifted,” said Sharon Patrick, public relations manager for the Rankin County School District.