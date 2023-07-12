JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the person who allegedly attacked a man with an ax.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Terry Road on Tuesday, July 11.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 37-year-old victim. Brown said the victim told officers he noticed an unknown individual attempting to break into a church. The victim approached the individual and was attacked with an ax.

According to Brown, the victim was hit several times in the head, face and neck area. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).