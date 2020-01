JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to identify a man wanted for burglarizing a business on Roach Street last week.

According to investigators, laptop computers and other items were taken.

If anyone has any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

#JPD needs help identifying a male wanted for burglarizing a business located in the 100 block of S. Roach St. on last week. Laptop computers and other items were taken. Anyone with info about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #CashforClues #JPDWanted pic.twitter.com/1fvLMAsSLA — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 3, 2020

A reward is possible.