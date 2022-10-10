NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8.

The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on Martin Luther King Drive. When officers arrived, they found that Taire Jhonte Nelson, 39, had been fatally shot.

A woman who was also in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shooter had walked down the street with some type of assault rifle and opened fire. A K-9 unit and members of the SWAT unit worked to track the suspect’s scent from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Natchez Police Department at (601)-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at (888)-442-5001.