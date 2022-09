JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29.

They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the car and ran around Elton Road and Byram Road in Jackson.

Police set up a perimeter in the area to find the suspect. However, MHP officials said they haven’t been found yet.