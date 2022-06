JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is wanted for shooting another man in early June.

According to Jackson police, 61-year-old Kenneth Weathers was shot outside of a local convenience store on Robinson Street. He has since passed away from his injuries.

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

If you know the whereabouts of the individual in the surveillance pictures or have any additional information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or http://P3Tips.com.