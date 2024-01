JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, January 9 in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks said the suspect is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon or red Honda Accord.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, January 9 in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard. (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).