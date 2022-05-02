BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person wanted for allegedly shooting a child.

The Daily Leader reported a six-year-old girl was shot around 5:30 p.m. while inside a home on Old Brook Road on Sunday, May 1. Investigators believe she was shot with an assault-type rifle. She was shot in her leg and was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Investigators said the suspect was riding a blue motorcycle during the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424.