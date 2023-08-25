VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Fayette man in Vicksburg has been arrested in Dallas, Texas.

Vicksburg police said they were notified by the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday, August 25 that Quenterious “Woosie” Williams, 28, of Vicksburg, was taken into custody in the Dallas, Texas, metropolitan area.

Williams will be extradited to Vicksburg. He faces charges in connection to the shooting death of Kelvion Winston, 26, of Fayette.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 1600 block of Crawford Street.

When officers arrived, they found Winston suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police said Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 28, were previously arrested in connection to the case.

Quenterious Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Bryant Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Joshua Perkins (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Williams was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He received a $2,150,000 bond.

Perkins was charged with murder, three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $2,180,000.