RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in multiple jewelry thefts at retail outlets in the metro area.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person can contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or the Ridgeland Police Department.