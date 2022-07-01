RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized multiple businesses.

The burglaries took place in the early morning hours Sunday, June 26 in Ridgeland. According to investigators, the suspect was masked, wore knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweat shirt with the word CLOUT on the front.

Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or Detective Mike McGahey with the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.