JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying this male, wanted for burglarizing homes on Friday and Saturday.

The burglaries happened in the 200 Ridge Drive and 100 block of Woodland Circle.

Anyone with info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.