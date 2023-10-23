YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are searching for a man in connection to the shooting death of Tyjuwan Wyatt.

Police are looking for Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24. He’s accused of killing Wyatt on Sunday, October 1.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. on 13th Street.

Yazoo City Police Chief Terry Gann said the victim was walking his dog when Brown walked up to him and started firing shots.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts can contact the Yazoo City Police Department.