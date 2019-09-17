Suspected drug dealer jailed after ramming police vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics officers along with Richland Police were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at a south Jackson home where illegal drugs were being delivered.

Officers intercepted a package containing 2 pounds of Methamphetamine intended for delivery at a residence in the Timber Falls Village subdivision in south Jackson.

Jarvis Car, 35 of Jackson, was taken into custody after fleeing from officers and striking a police vehicle.

According to Major Pete Luke, officers recovered additional narcotics and cash from Carr when he was arrested. He is facing charges of, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Felony Fleeing.

Car is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story