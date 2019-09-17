Suspected drug dealer jailed after ramming police vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Sheriff’s Narcotics officers along with Richland Police were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at a south Jackson home where illegal drugs were being delivered.

Officers intercepted a package containing 2 pounds of Methamphetamine intended for delivery at a residence in the Timber Falls Village subdivision in south Jackson.

Jarvis Car, 35 of Jackson, was taken into custody after fleeing from officers and striking a police vehicle.

According to Major Pete Luke, officers recovered additional narcotics and cash from Carr when he was arrested. He is facing charges of, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Felony Fleeing.

Car is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.