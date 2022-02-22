MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The four suspects accused of killing a six-year-old and injuring four others in McComb are being held without bond.

Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Malik Reed (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Bryan Cameron (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Yajari Jackson (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Bryceon Thompson (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

According to Police Chief Garland Ward, the victims, including six-year-old Oterrious Marks, were shot while playing basketball at a park near McComb High School.