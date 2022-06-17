FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Flora police are working to find the suspects who broke into Sullivan’s Grocery store on Edwards Circle.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 11 around midnight. Police said the suspects cut through an exterior wall of the grocery store. They were able to access the safe, and they stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers

Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. To submit a tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3tips.com.